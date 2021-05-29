23 community cases, including 4 unlinked, among 33 new infections in Singapore

A person wearing a protective gear walks next to a person wearing a face mask and gloves at Singapore’s Changi Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease March 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE — Singapore today recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Of these, 19 were linked to previously reported cases and four infections have no known origins, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify which cases the 19 were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

MOH said that among the 19 community cases that were traced to previous infections, 13 had already been under quarantine and six infections were detected through surveillance.

Apart from these, there were 10 imported cases, all of whom had been isolated on arrival.

Five were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

In all, there were 33 new Covid-19 cases registered on Saturday.

This takes Singapore’s coronavirus total to 62,003. — TODAY