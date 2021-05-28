15 community cases, including four unlinked, among 30 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore stands at 61,970 on May 28, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 28 — Singapore reported 15 new Covid-19 community infections today, four of which have not been traced to any previously reported cases.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the remaining 11 community infections were linked to previous cases. Eight of them have already been placed in quarantine, while three were detected through surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases the 11 were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 30 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 15 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, eight were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,970. — TODAY