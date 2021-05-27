Singapore president Halimah condemns online poll ranking sexual attractiveness of female asatizah; police probe underway

A poll ranking female Muslim religious teachers has sparked outrage in the Muslim community. — Instagram image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 27 — Police are investigating an online poll that ranked the sexual attractiveness of 12 female asatizah, or religious teachers, in Singapore. The poll has sparked outrage in the Muslim community, including a public condemnation by President Halimah Yacob.

Taking to Facebook today, Halimah said that she was deeply perturbed when she found out about the poll. “Is there no limit to how low some will stoop to degrade and defile women?”

She added that not only those who conducted the poll, but also those who participated in it, “deserve our strongest condemnation”.

While it is not immediately clear on which social media platform the poll was created, its existence came to the fore when several religious teachers talked about it. One was Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Mohd Zin, who spoke up on the issue in an Instagram post yesterday.

Ustaz Zahid, who is also the chief executive officer of the Muslim Youth Forum, had put up a screenshot that censored the names and faces of the 12 asatizahs. It showed that at least 245 people had taken part in the poll.

In his post, he said that he had received a distress call from a female asatizah, who was shocked, as all those listed were from Singapore.

He wrote: “(Whoever) did this must be held accountable! I’ve promised them to make sure those involved will be held responsible.”

Halimah said that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the police should fully investigate this incident, and punish those found guilty.

“This is not just the worst kind of harassment that’s against our law, but amounts to an open invitation to commit sexual violence against women,” she said.

“We must not allow the anonymity of the web to embolden those who wish to abuse, denigrate and violate women.”

Masagos Zulkifli, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said in a Facebook post that he was “absolutely repulsed by the vile online poll objectifying and sexualising our women religious teachers”, and that he has called on the authorities to investigate the matter expediently.

“I am also aware that some have said that most of the people behind the poll are undergraduates reading Islamic studies.”

Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, added: “I have tasked Muis to investigate these allegations at the soonest. If the allegations are indeed true, these perpetrators must be dealt with to the full extent of the law for demonstrating such deplorable behaviour.”

Halimah said that if the poll was created by students studying the religion, serious consideration must be given to “whether they are fit to preach in the community once they complete their studies”.

The police said in response to TODAY’s queries that a report has been filed and that investigations are ongoing.

In response to media queries, Muis said that the poll had caused immense distress to the individuals named in it and that they were very concerned.

“We have reached out to speak to the victims of the post and will be providing support and counselling to help them through this traumatic time.”

It added that it had made a police report for the authorities to “expedite investigations into the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

“As a statutory board and the highest Islamic religious authority, Muis will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment. These behaviours are an abomination in our religion, a munkar (denounced act) that must be stopped and a disgrace to the Muslim community.”

The council said that the Islamic faith calls for mutual respect at all times, and emphasises the need to safeguard the honour and modesty of all members of society.

Ustaz Irwan Hadi, the deputy director of office of the Mufti, who is the highest Islamic authority here, said on his personal Instagram account that this incident should not be happening to any woman, including those providing religious guidance.

Ustaz Irwan, who is also the deputy director of religious policy and regulation at Muis, added: “Sick people must be treated or even punished by whatever legal means possible.”

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, a Member of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency, posted a comment on Ustaz Irwan’s account that “the person and the 245 or so who polled must be held accountable. If not here, then the hereafter”.

In a comment on her own Facebook account, Rahayu Mahzam, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Communications and Information, did not address the poll directly.

However, she said that efforts to “encourage women’s development will be meaningless if the society still disrespects women and still perceives women as the weaker gender or as sexual objects”.

She added that while some people make comments or take action affecting women that are “unacceptable and in bad taste”, she is heartened by many in the community, especially men, who stand up to such transgressions and condemn such actions.

“But we do need to continue to educate and look at the gaps,” she said. “We need to stand up against misconduct but we need to teach people, especially the young why it’s so wrong to degrade women and men.” — TODAY