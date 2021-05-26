Covid-19: 24 locally transmitted cases, including 3 unlinked and 1 in dormitory, among 26 new infections in Singapore

Among the locally transmitted cases, 14 had already been placed in quarantine and seven of them were detected through surveillance testing.. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 26 — Singapore reported 24 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today, 23 of which were from the wider community while one was detected from the migrant workers’ dormitories.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 were linked to earlier cases while three have not been traced to any previously reported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases the 21 were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Wednesday night.

Among the locally transmitted cases, 14 had already been placed in quarantine and seven of them were detected through surveillance testing.

The locally transmitted cases were among a total of 26 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Wednesday, MOH said.

The remaining two were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,916. — TODAY