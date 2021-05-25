Covid-19: 21 locally transmitted cases, including six unlinked and three dorm cases, among 30 new infections in Singapore

Of the locally transmitted cases, 15 were linked to earlier cases while six have not been traced to any previously reported infections.― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — Singapore reported 21 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today, 18 of which were from the wider community while three were detected from the migrant workers’ dormitories.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 15 were linked to earlier cases while six have not been traced to any previously reported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases the 15 were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the locally transmitted cases, eight had already been placed in quarantine and seven of them were detected through surveillance testing.

The locally transmitted cases were among a total of 30 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining nine were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, three were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,890. — TODAY