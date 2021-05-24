Covid-19: 24 community cases, including two unlinked, among 36 new infections in Singapore

Among the community cases, 12 had already been placed in quarantine and 10 of them were detected through surveillance testing.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 24 — Singapore reported 24 new Covid-19 community infections today, two of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 22 were linked to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Monday night.

Among the community cases, 12 had already been placed in quarantine and 10 of them were detected through surveillance testing.

The community cases were among a total of 36 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Monday, MOH said.

The remaining 12 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, five were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,860. — TODAY