All 10 of the new cases were imported.

SINGAPORE, April 4 — Singapore today reported 10 new imported cases of Covid-19. There were no cases in the wider community.

The Ministry of Health said that all 10 had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon their arrival here.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,478. — TODAY