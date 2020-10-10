Singapore’s Orchard Towers brawl: Sole woman involved in fatal altercation jailed five months

Police cordon off the area outside Orchard Towers after Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, was found dead in the wee hours of July 2, 2019. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — The only woman involved in a high-profile Orchard Towers brawl which left a 31-year-old man dead was sentenced by a district court to five months behind bars yesterday.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 24, pleaded guilty for consorting with Tan Sen Yang, 28, who had on him a karambit knife, which is considered as an offensive weapon.

She also admitted to voluntarily causing hurt to the victim Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

A single charge for disorderly conduct was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Siow, who was a part-time pub waitress at the time of the incident, originally faced a murder charge as did the rest of the group but Siow and five others had their charges downgraded.

Tan, whose case is still pending, is the only one who still faces the murder charge.

Siow was part of the group of seven, which included Tan, who attacked the victim near the entrance of Orchard Towers in the early hours of July 2 last year.

According to court documents, the victim confronted the group over an earlier altercation outside the Naughty Girl Club that is located within the building.

During the attack by the group, Tan allegedly slashed Satheesh with the knife around the lower jaw and neck.

A video footage of the incident later went viral on social media, showing a man collapsing near an escalator in the building after a brawl, prompting onlookers to rush forward to check on him.

The victim died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital about an hour later.

Yesterday, the prosecution said they were mindful that Satheesh’s death was not a result of Siow’s actions.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Benedict Teong pointed out that what Siow and her friends did had caused significant public disquiet.

“This is also a case of group violence against a single victim,” said DPP Teong on behalf of his team, which also comprises DPPs Ang Feng Qian and Dora Tay.

The prosecution sought a jail term of nine months.

Siow’s defence lawyer, Amarick Gill of Amarick Gill LLC, did not object.

“It is quite fair and Natalie understands that,” said Gill, who added that this has been an extremely harrowing experience for his client, who initially faced a capital charge.

“She has learnt her lesson. I don’t see this girl re-offending, ever.”

Siow looked visibly relieved when District Judge John Ng delivered his sentence, which took into account the 107 days — slightly over three months — that she spent in remand.

She gave the thumbs up sign to her friends who had shown up in court and was granted permission to speak to them before she was led away to serve her sentence.

Two people were sentenced in March over the incident while the rest of the cases are still pending.

Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, was given four weeks' jail after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to the victim by common intention. Another charge of consorting with co-accused Tan Sen Yang, who had an offensive weapon, was taken into consideration.

Ang Da Yuan, who is also 26, was sentenced to eight months' jail and six strokes of the cane. He pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to the victim by kicking and punching him and to consorting with Tan Sen Yang. A third charge was taken into consideration.

For voluntarily causing hurt with common intention, Siow could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,274), or both.

The punishment for consorting with a person with a dangerous weapon is a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane. However, as Siow is a woman, she cannot be caned. ― TODAY