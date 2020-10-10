Singapore police investigating knife attack along Serangoon Road that left 33-year-old man hurt

Police are searching for a man (left) to assist in investigations into a knife attack at Serangoon Road on October 8, 2020. An image of tents (right) purportedly taken at the scene is circulating on social media. ― Picture via Singapore Police Force and Social Media/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — Police are searching for a man to assist in investigations into a knife attack involving two men along Serangoon Road in the early hours of Thursday (October 8).

In a statement yesterday, police said that they were alerted to the incident at 1.30am on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man suffered injuries on his left arm after being attacked by another man at 525 Serangoon Road. The victim was taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

Before the attack, both men were seen to be engaging in a heated argument.

An image of tents purportedly taken at the scene began circulating on social media on Thursday, prompting questions on whether deaths had occurred.

TODAY understands that the tents were not used for bodies.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to call their hotline on 1800 255 0000 or submit information via their I-Witness webpage. All details received will be kept confidential.

This is the second reported knife attack that happened in the space of two days.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was slashed outside a supermarket at Boon Lay Shopping Centre. An 18-year-old man has been charged over that incident. ― TODAY