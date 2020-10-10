7 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with 5 imported cases and 2 locally transmitted.. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — Singapore has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two locally transmitted cases — one in the community and the other residing in a foreign worker dormitory.

There are also five imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,866.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. ― TODAY