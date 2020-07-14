Nathan Hartono to perform theme song for this year's Singapore National Day Parade

The theme song for this year’s National Day Parade is titled Everything I Am, composed by songwriter Joshua Wan and performed by Nathan Hartono. — Picture via Facebook/NDPeeps

SINGAPORE, July 14 — Fifty-five stories about Singaporeans joining the fight against Covid-19 will be featured in this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, as organisers hope to inspire citizens to continue doing their part to weather the health crisis.

The stories will take centrestage in various segments of the event, such as the morning parade, evening show and a music video accompanying the theme song, which will be performed by singer Nathan Hartono.

At an online media briefing today, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, chairman of the NDP 2020 executive committee, said that the parade was designed around stories of Singaporeans who have stepped forward to tackle Covid-19 and lent a hand to Singaporeans in need.

“We hope that by looking at the 55 stories, (we are) able to inspire Singaporeans to continue to do their part to build a better and stronger Singapore, and it’s also a reminder that together we can prevail, even in the most testing of times,” he said.

These stories of Singaporeans will feature “inspiring individuals, community initiatives, families, essential workers, front-line fighters and Covid-19 survivors”, the NDP organising committee said.

Some front-line workers who will tell their story via short films include quarantine-order officer Gogulakanan Govindasamy and nurse Eriyana Subadi. Other essential workers, such as those in the teaching and postal professions, will also be featured in the parade.

Today, the NDP organising committee also unveiled the theme song for this year’s parade.

Titled Everything I Am, the song composed by songwriter Joshua Wan and performed by Mr Hartono is an ode to the Singapore spirit of community, and motivates Singaporeans to express appreciation for fellow citizens, the organising committee said.

An accompanying music video, directed by screenwriter He Shuming, will focus on community and family ties.

In line with NDP 2020’s focus on the stories of everyday Singaporeans, the video draws inspiration from Singaporeans who have shown humanity and kindness in the midst of adversity.

The music video features Daniel Tan and his wife, Clara Loh, the owners of OK Chicken Rice in Ang Mo Kio who donated 10,000 packets of chicken rice to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

It also turns the spotlight on Redeafination, an independent hip-hop dance club for deaf individuals. The group promotes awareness of and brings the joy of dancing to the deaf community.

Also featured in the video is Come Makan With Me, an initiative started in 2018 by Dr Mohamad Farid, a volunteer with the labour movement’s Migrant Workers’ Centre. The programme encourages Singaporeans to invite migrant workers to have meals in their homes.

He hopes that the theme song and music video would inspire Singaporeans to think about the people around them who have had an impact on their lives.

“It’s been a challenging year, and we hope that people remember that we can get through this together,” he said.

Singaporeans may also submit their stories about their hopes and aspirations via the Our Heart for Singapore project on social media.

They can do so via the hashtag #OurHeartForSG on Facebook and Instagram, and tag the organising committee @NDPeeps. They may also fill in a card that will be included in the Singapore Together funpack or by completing a form on the NDP website.

Some of these stories will be featured in the parade.

This year’s NDP — themed Together, A Stronger Singapore — will be broadcast live on television and the internet to households in Singapore, with a morning segment at the Padang and an evening performance at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Buona Vista.

This will be the first NDP in Singapore’s 55-year history with an indoor evening performance where there is no audience. — TODAY