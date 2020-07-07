East Coast Lagoon Food Village, Orchard Road malls among Singapore places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The entrance to East Coast Lagoon Food Village, a popular hawker centre at East Coast Park in Singapore. — Google Maps image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 7 — East Coast Lagoon Food Village, as well as Plaza Singapura, Tang Plaza and Ion Orchard malls, are added to the list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update yesterday on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited:

Marutama Dining at 75 Killiney Road on June 23 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm

Ice-cream shop Dopa Dopa Creamery at 29 South Bridge Road on June 23 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Healing Thai Massage parlour at 39 Jalan Besar on June 23 between 8.30pm and 10pm

Sushi Mitsuya restaurant at 60 Tras Street on June 25 between 6.30pm and 7.25pm

Changi City Point mall on June 25 between 8pm and 9pm

Haniffa Textiles shop at 60 Serangoon Road on June 26 between 11.25am and 12.20pm

Sim Lim Square mall on June 26 between 12.40pm and 4pm

Eunos Technolink Food Loft on June 26 between 2.15pm and 3pm

Wang Sheng Li Durian Station at Bishan Street 13 on June 26 between 11.15pm and 11.55pm

Convenience store Huangs 601A at Jurong West Street 62 on June 27 between 1pm and 1.45pm

Sheng Siong supermarket at 3 Yuan Ching Road on June 28 between 1.15pm and 1.45pm

Ming Fa Fishball Noodles shop at 246B Upper Thomson Road on June 28 between 1.30pm and 2pm

One Man Coffee cafe at 215R Upper Thomson Road on June 28 between 2pm and 2.45pm

NTUC FairPrice supermarket at 5 Eunos Crescent on June 28 between 7.50pm and 8.20pm

Food Opera food court at Ion Orchard on June 29 between 12pm and 12.40pm

Jurong West 651 Food House on July 1 between 9.50am and 10.45am

Albert Centre Market and Food Centre at 270 Queen Street on July 1 between 12.15pm and 1.15pm

Swensen’s restaurant at Northpoint City mall in Yishun on July 1 between 7pm and 8.30pm

El Fuego by Collin’s restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport on July 2 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Kopitiam at Compass One mall on July 1 between 1.30pm and 2pm

Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on July 3 between 11pm and 11.30pm

Tang Plaza department store at 310 Orchard Road on July 4 between 2.05pm and 3.25pm

Swensen’s restaurant at Plaza Singapura on July 4 between 5.05pm and 7.45pm

East Coast Lagoon Food Village on July 4 between 5.30pm and 8pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who had been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it said.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, it added.

Yesterday, MOH announced 183 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, three were identified as imported cases. Twenty-three were cases in the community while the remaining 157 were foreign workers living in dormitories. — TODAY