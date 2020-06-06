Singapore reports 344 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 37,527

People cross a street during morning peak hour commute amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore June 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 6 — Singapore has preliminarily confirmed 344 new cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 37,527.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the noon data today showed that the vast majority of the cases are still work permit holders residing in foreign-worker dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are seven cases in the community, of whom three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders,” said the ministry in a statement.

In full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,722 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 34,881 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

A total of 24,209 patients, or about 65 per cent from yesterday's cumulative tally of 37,183, have fully recovered.

The ministry said 12,643 patients who had mild symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

As of noon yesterday, 307 confirmed cases were still in hospital with four in intensive care.

So far, 24 people have died from Covid-19 complications in the republic, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

Only one new cluster was identified yesterday, involving a dormitory at 781 Woodlands Avenue 9.

As there have been no more cases linked to Acacia Home of Admiralty Street for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed. — Bernama