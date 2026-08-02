LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Slipknot guitarist James “Jim” Root has appeared to cast doubt on a report that longtime bandmate Sid Wilson has been permanently removed from the group.

TMZ reported on Friday that Wilson, Slipknot’s DJ and keyboardist, had been kicked out earlier that day, bringing his 28-year tenure with the metal band to an end.

The outlet cited a source close to the group, although neither Slipknot nor Wilson has publicly confirmed the claim.

Root responded hours later with a cryptic Instagram Stories post soundtracked by Slipknot’s 2008 song Til We Die, urging fans not to accept the report at face value.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Root wrote. “Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

The guitarist did not mention Wilson or the report directly, but the timing of the post appeared to cast doubt on the claim.

According to People, representatives for Wilson and Slipknot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reason for Wilson’s reported removal also remains unclear.

Wilson, 49, joined Slipknot in 1998, shortly before the release of the Iowa band’s self-titled debut album.

He has remained one of the group’s most recognisable members throughout its shifting line-up, known for his masks, turntable work and chaotic stage presence.

Other current members, including vocalist Corey Taylor, guitarist Mick Thomson and founding percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, have yet to comment publicly.

Slipknot last performed at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Ohio in July 2025.

For now, Wilson’s status remains unconfirmed, with neither the band nor the musician publicly addressing the report.