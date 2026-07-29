LOS ANGELES, July 29 — US indie folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has made it clear that US President Donald Trump does not have his blessing to use his music.

The 29-year-old spoke out after the White House and Trump used his song American Cars in social media posts about an event in Michigan for autoworkers.

“Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration,” Kahan commented on a White House Instagram post yesterday that has since drawn over 12,800 likes at the time of writing.

Kahan is the latest in a long line of musicians to object to Trump using their work without permission.

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Ke$ha, and Tom Petty are among others who have previously called out Trump or his team over the use of their songs.

The clash comes during a major year for Kahan, who recently earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

US singer Noah Kahan made the top comment to a White House Instagram post featuring the US President Donald Trump on July 28, 2026. — Picture from Instagram/whitehouse

His latest release, The Great Divide, became one of the most anticipated albums of 2026 and posted the third-biggest album week of the year when it came out.

The album follows Stick Season, the breakthrough record that helped turn Kahan from a club performer into a stadium headliner.

Kahan announced The Great Divide in late January and premiered the music video for its title track during a commercial break at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Less than 24 hours after releasing the 17-track album, he surprised fans with an expanded edition titled The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs.

The extended version added four songs — Lighthouse, Staying Still, A Few of Our Own and Orbiter — bringing the album to 21 tracks.

Kahan is currently performing on his sold-out Great Divide tour.

Earlier this month, he wrapped a four-night run at Boston’s Fenway Park, where he was also inducted into the ballpark’s artiste hall of fame.