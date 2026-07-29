KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Few superheroes have achieved the global recognition of Spider-Man, with the iconic character continuing to attract audiences worldwide, including in Malaysia.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest instalment to swing into cinemas, continuing a live-action Spider-Man legacy that spans decades.

Ahead of its Malaysian release on July 30, preview screenings were held for members of the media, guests and fans who won giveaways.

Fans who attended preview screenings yesterday at GSC One Utama and TGV Pavilion Damansara Heights marked the occasion by wearing Spider-Man T-shirts or arriving in full cosplay.

Brand New Day brings a more reflective Peter Parker

Malay Mail attended one of the early screenings, where Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Spider-Man offers a more reflective coming-of-age journey, exploring Peter Parker’s personal growth, resilience and the realities of becoming more than the young hero audiences first met.

International media outlets have also reflected this more mature approach.

According to Variety, Fandango correspondent Erik Davis praised the film on X, writing that director Destin Daniel Cretton’s sequel “feels deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy.”

Local reviewers have also responded positively through their respective platforms.

Goggler described the film as “the original tension that Stan Lee and Steve Ditko perfected, and Brand New Day uses it to deliver the most character-driven superhero movie in a decade.”

Xavier Naxa Group wrote: “This sequel takes a more personal approach, focusing on the loneliness Peter Parker experiences, the sacrifices he makes, and the challenges he faces in rebuilding his life.

“Although it still retains elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film does not rely heavily on the multiverse concept.”

ClapperCorn also praised the film, stating: “This isn’t just the pinnacle of Tom Holland’s tenure as Peter Parker; it’s a masterclass in how to make a classic, unpretentious comic book movie.”

Another local reviewer, who wished to be identified only by his social media name Matsuda Jinpei, described the film to Malay Mail as a balance of action, emotion and character development, making it an enjoyable experience from start to finish.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics’ score of 91 per cent following early screenings around the world.

Malaysia swings into Spider-Man fever

Excitement for the nationwide release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been building, with radio stations, cinemas and social media influencers hosting ticket giveaways and fan contests.

Adding to the anticipation, Sony Pictures Malaysia organised the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Light Show at Raintree Plaza, The Exchange TRX, on July 24 and 25, drawing thousands of fans.

As part of the celebrations, TGV Cinemas is also hosting Hero-Con, Spider-Man edition at TGV Pavilion Damansara Heights from today until August 2, featuring interactive booths, activities and attractions inspired by the iconic superhero.

Fans have also been showcasing their creativity on social media by creating custom Spider-Man costumes, many of which were worn during yesterday’s preview screenings.

A global icon

Since his debut in 1962, hundreds of millions of Spider-Man comic books have sold worldwide, even today despite significant changes in the physical comic book industry over the decades.

Across film and television, Spider-Man has appeared in well over 1,000 projects cementing his place as one of the most frequently adapted comic book characters in history.

At the global box office, all Spider-Man films combined have collectively grossed more than US$10 billion, making the wall-crawler one of cinema’s most commercially successful superhero franchises.

With strong early reviews, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to continue that momentum, ushering in a new chapter for Peter Parker while further strengthening the enduring legacy of Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially opens in cinemas nationwide tomorrow, with screenings available in 2D, 3D, 4DX and ScreenX.