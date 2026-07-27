KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The UN Human Rights Regional Office for South-East Asia and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Malaysia have launched a new season of the Dari Dapur (stories from the kitchen) campaign to promote more inclusive narratives on migration through shared human experiences.

The campaign, launched in partnership with Kuala Lumpur-based social impact production team untitled kompeni, aims to place the stories and experiences of Malaysians, migrants and refugees at the centre of public conversations on migration.

Malaysia is home to one of the region’s most diverse populations, shaped by a long history of migration.

The country hosts between 2.6 million and 5.5 million migrants, both documented and undocumented, according to various sources from the government and World Bank, while the UNHCR estimates there are around 215,600 refugees and asylum seekers.

Migrant workers make up about one-fifth of Malaysia’s labour force.

Through the universal language of food, Dari Dapur seeks to create space for meaningful conversations about migration and highlight the shared experiences that connect people from different backgrounds.

“In moments when narratives of division take hold, Dari Dapur reminds us of the power of sharing a meal and a conversation. This new season shines a light on the hopes, dreams, and everyday realities that connect us all, no matter where we come from.

“These stories highlight our common humanity and the dignity and respect every person deserves,” said Cynthia Veliko, Representative at the UN Human Rights Regional Office for South-East Asia.

IOM Malaysia Chief of Mission Heba Abdellatif said values such as respect, understanding and acceptance had long been part of Malaysia’s social fabric, and that Dari Dapur helped bring these values to life in communities.

“We all have a role to play in building inclusive communities, challenging harmful narratives, and amplifying stories that foster understanding,” she said.

First launched in 2023, Dari Dapur brings Malaysians, migrants and refugees together through food, with each recipe accompanied by personal stories.

The campaign was developed based on research commissioned by UN Human Rights, which found that most Malaysians recognised the benefits migration brings to the country’s economy and society, but found discussions about migration difficult to engage with.

Funded by the Malaysia-UN Sustainable Development Goals Trust Fund, the latest season will feature five short films showing public figures from different backgrounds joining migrants and refugees in their kitchens to prepare recipes from their home countries, while exchanging stories about their lives, families and journeys.

The first episode features Malaysian radio DJ, content creator and host of 30 Hari Rindu Rasa Ibu (30 Days of Missing My Mom’s Cooking), Ili Ruzanna, who brings her passion for food and human connection to the Dari Dapur table.

“Sharing the same meal reminds us that what we have in common is far greater than what sets us apart,” she said.

“Eating another mom’s food brought back memories of my mom’s recipes and stories. I left with a deep sense of how much we share as human beings, no matter where we come from.”

Producer of the Dari Dapur series Elroi Yee said more stories were needed to inspire connection rather than division.

“We need more stories that inspire and connect us, rather than those that tear us apart,” Yee said.