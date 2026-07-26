SAN DIEGO, July 26 — Ryan Reynolds staged an unofficial audition for Avengers: Doomsday at Comic-Con, crashing Marvel’s Hall H panel in a denim Deadpool costume and jokingly trying to secure a role in the blockbuster.

The surprise appearance came during Marvel Studios’ presentation last night, when studio boss Kevin Feige invited an audience member carrying “the swords” to question the cast, according to Entertainment Weekly.

With the mask left on, it was initially unclear whether Reynolds was inside the costume or had sent a stand-in.

He later confirmed the stunt by sharing photographs on Instagram Stories and introducing the character as “Jeanpool”.

Reynolds described himself as a “longtime listener, first-time caller” and a “huge fan” of Robert Downey Jr. and the Marvel cast.

“What can I ask?” he said. “I’m not wearing the Doom mask over this mask because I didn’t want to ruin the lines of my Canadian tuxedo.”

He then asked Paul Rudd: “Where is Thor and why is he crying?” — a callback to a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rudd replied with a dig at Reynolds’ football club: “Um, because he’s a Wrexham fan?”

Reynolds then asked whether Avengers: Doomsday was still filming, apparently searching for a way into the cast.

“So there’s no additional photography, no overages, no last-minute additions?” he asked before leaving in mock disappointment.

Reynolds has long been rumoured to appear in Doomsday, although Marvel has not confirmed Deadpool’s involvement.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, he said he had not “stepped foot on set” of the film.

“But, yeah, that’s about as far as I’ll go on that one,” he added.

The stunt comes amid hints that another Deadpool film could eventually follow 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Appearing at Fanatics Fest 2026 in July, Reynolds said: “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”