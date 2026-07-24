KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Singer Atilia Haron was touched when a husband-and-wife fan duo surprised her with a RM20,000 contribution towards her concert, ‘Atilia Haron In Concert’, scheduled for September 19 at Robert’s Theatre, The Campus Ampang, here.

Atilia described the gesture as deeply meaningful, especially after she had to personally finance her previous concert using her own savings when sponsorship fell through at the eleventh hour.

“The couple only wanted to buy seven tickets, but instead they gave me RM20,000 as financial support for this concert.

“They have been attending my shows from the beginning until now. Even the wife, who currently uses a walking stick, still makes the effort to come. I truly appreciate fans like them, and that makes me want to give my best for this concert,” she told reporters after her concert press conference here recently.

Meanwhile, the singer best known for the song Kekanda Adinda also said she would become the first artiste in Asia to be given the honour of using a special microphone previously used only by international superstar Adele.

The 52-year-old singer said the exclusive sound system sponsorship for her concert from leading German brand D&B Technics would further enhance the quality of her vocals and overall performance.

“The sound system brand is sponsoring the entire audio setup for my concert and I will be the first person in Asia to use this microphone after Adele.

“Of course, I feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. I need to ensure that my vocal delivery is flawless during the performance,” she said.

‘Atilia Haron In Concert’ will celebrate the evolution of the singer’s journey through an intimate 90-minute performance featuring fresh arrangements of 40 songs from her repertoire.

Atilia is also currently in the process of applying for a permit from the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) to bring in Indonesian band SORE Ze Band as a special guest performer.

Tickets to the concert, priced between RM168 and RM228, can be purchased online via myticket.asia. — Bernama