KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia’s premier music awards ceremony, the Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM), returns for its 25th edition this September.

In conjunction with its Silver Jubilee celebration, the AIM25, for the first time in its history, will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) in Sarawak on September 26.

AIM will also partner with Sarawak’s TV station, TVS, which will be the official broadcaster of AIM25 and co-organiser alongside the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia (RIM).

TVS is currently the only TV station in Malaysia that broadcasts news in four languages including Bahasa Malaysia, English, Iban and Mandarin.

According to a press release, hosting AIM25 in Sarawak highlights the state’s growing capabilities to host large-scale arts, cultural and entertainment events while creating new opportunities for the creative, tourism and event sectors.

It also aims to showcase Malaysia’s diverse musical identities across cultures.

“When AIM, Malaysia’s most prestigious music awards platform, chose Kuching as the location for its Silver Jubilee celebration for the first time, it represented more than an honour.

“It is a recognition that the voice of Sarawak is now also the voice of Malaysia,” TVS chief media officer, Mohamad Sardon Zainal said.

Aside from that, AIM25 will also be introducing two new award categories to further celebrate Malaysia’s cultural diversity, namely the Best Borneo Song category and the Best Festive Song category.

The Best Borneo Song category aims to give recognition to musical works celebrating the culture of Borneo, while the Best Festive Song honours songs that celebrate Malaysia’s multicultural celebrations and unity.

In addition, AIM25 has secured a RM950,000 Recognition Fund from the Ministry of Communications via its Creative Content Fund (DKK).

Administered by MyCreative Ventures, the government’s creative investment arm under the Communications Ministry, the financial grants will be awarded to winners across 15 categories.

According to Berita Harian, winners from the 15 categories will receive RM50,000 each, while a RM200,000 grant will be awarded to the Best Album category winner.

AIM25 has also received support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak through the Sarawak MTCP Tourism Event Grant.

Ahead of the main event, TVS will air Hits 122 Edisi AIM25 – a 13-episode weekly series that explores AIM’s history, past winners, and nominees, which will premiere on July 25 on TVS 122.