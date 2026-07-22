SEOUL, July 22 — NewJeans have resurfaced with a surprise release of new videos and photos to mark the group’s fourth anniversary, but the long-awaited update has been overshadowed by the conspicuous absence of Danielle, reigniting fan backlash over the K-pop act’s ongoing dispute with agency Ador.

Released late yesterday, the anniversary content features Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein in a mix of solo and group videos and photos celebrating four years since NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022.

While many fans welcomed the unexpected update after months without new group activities, others quickly rallied around the message that the group was incomplete without Danielle, who remains embroiled in a legal dispute with Ador.

“NewJeans is five, not four. You can’t have a rainbow without the sun,” one fan wrote, echoing a slogan that rapidly spread across social media following the release.

Despite the backlash, the new content amassed millions of views and likes in less than 12 hours, underscoring the group’s enduring popularity even as questions remain over its future.

The anniversary release marks NewJeans’ most significant public update since a bitter dispute between the members and Ador upended one of K-pop’s biggest success stories.

The five members had previously alleged bullying and harassment and sought to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency. The legal battle culminated in the Seoul High Court ruling that the contracts remain valid until 2029.

Following the ruling, the members announced that they would return to Ador. However, any prospect of a full reunion was soon thrown into doubt after Ador said it had terminated its contract with Danielle, accusing the Australian-born singer of “engaging in independent entertainment activities”. Danielle is currently involved in a separate lawsuit with the company.

In a statement carried by South Korean media, Ador described yesterday’s release as “commemorative content produced for fans to enjoy together in celebration of the fourth anniversary of NewJeans’ debut”.

The agency added: “We plan to announce NewJeans’ specific activity plans and format once discussions with the members have been fully concluded.”

Danielle, meanwhile, shared new photos of herself last night alongside a reflective message that many fans interpreted as a sign of resilience amid the ongoing dispute.

“Life gets cloudy sometimes, but the light always finds its way back in. Until then, keep shining.”

For now, Ador says discussions with the remaining members are continuing, with specific plans for NewJeans’ future yet to be announced.