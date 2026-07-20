SEOUL, July 20 — Red Velvet member Joy has set social media ablaze with a dazzling preview of the group’s highly anticipated summer return.

On July 20, the singer took to her personal SNS account to share a series of teaser images for Red Velvet’s upcoming new album, Velvet Summer. Set against a bright, refreshing ocean backdrop, Joy captivated fans with her striking visuals, delivering what many are calling “the photo of a lifetime”.

In the concept shots, Joy is seen posing with a surfboard, exuding a healthy and energetic vibe that perfectly captures the summer spirit. The idol drew particular attention with her slim figure and refreshing charm, donning a yellow top paired with hot pants that highlighted her tiny waist and slender physique. Her radiant beauty and the overall summery atmosphere have significantly ramped up excitement for the group’s comeback.

Red Velvet is officially set to make their return on August 3 with the release of their new mini-album, Velvet Summer.