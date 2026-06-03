KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 – Live Nation Malaysia’s managing director Paramananthan Rajagopal is urging fans once again to source their concert tickets from authorised and official ticketing platforms.

This comes after several secondary ticketing or reseller websites such as Viagogo or Veritickets were already seen selling tickets for the upcoming K-pop group concerts BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Kuala Lumpur even before the presales started.

In a brief conversation, Paramananthan told Malay Mail that fans should stop sourcing tickets from such sites as it could lead to ticketing scams and they should be aware of the websites they are visiting.

“When the buying stops, so does the scamming.

“Fans also need to be aware of the authenticity of these platforms,” he said.

When asked whether Live Nation Malaysia will take legal action against these sites, Paramananthan said that there are no legal action they could take against these types of resellers as Malaysia does not have any law that explicitly bans ticketing scalping.

Previously, local BTS fans took to social media platforms such as X and Threads to vent their frustrations after several secondary ticketing websites were seen selling the highly anticipated BTS in KL tickets even before its official release dates.

Aside from that, local BTS fans also called out several influencers who were allegedly trying to sell BTS in KL tickets ahead of the release date too via social media.

A screenshot from a secondary ticketing website Veritickets selling tickets for the upcoming BTS in KL concerts at inflated prices and before the official presales even began. — Screenshot via veritickets.com

A check by Malay Mail showed that a reseller site, Veritickets, was selling several ticket categories, including the VIP package, for the upcoming BTS in KL concerts at inflated prices of RM2,000 to RM15,000.

The original ticketing prices for the concerts ranged between RM338 to RM1,288.

Although Malaysia does not yet have an anti-scalping law, it was previously reported that one is currently being formulated by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Communications Ministry.

However, this was reported back in 2023 and little to no updates have been provided by either ministry so far despite Malaysia expecting to host several global concert tours this year.