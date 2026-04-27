LOS ANGELES, April 27 — Michael, the much-anticipated biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, debuted atop the North American box office this weekend with a thriller-ing US$97 million (RM385 million), industry estimates showed Sunday.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, chronicles the legendary artist’s rise from a child star to one of the world’s most famous pop icons.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the popstar’s nephew.

“This is a record-shattering opening for a musical biography,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The film has strong audience approval, “playing as a feel good, nostalgic appreciation,” he said, but “reviews are weak.”

“Most critics feel the film is superficial and avoids the complicated parts of the performer’s life, including allegations of sexual misbehavior,” Gross said, while noting a Part 2 is in the works.

With the film already released in Europe, it has globally taken in nearly US$220 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In second place at the US and Canadian box office was The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with another US$21.2 million.

After spending the last three weeks in the top spot, the animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios has hauled in over US$775 million at the global box office, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Third place went to Amazon MGM’s hit sci-fi adventure comedy Project Hail Mary, with US$13.2 million.

The film, which stars Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut who must save Earth from a dimming sun, has earned nearly US$600 million worldwide, in an extended theatrical run.

In fourth place with US$5.6 million was Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, an original horror flick from Warner Bros about a young girl possessed by a demon in an ancient mummification ritual.

Fifth place went to The Drama, A24’s romantic comedy with a dark twist starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson about a couple unravelling just before their wedding.

The film took in an additional US$2.6 million, for a global box office haul of US$80 million.

Rounding out the top 10:

Hoppers (US$1.9 million)

You, Me & Tuscany (US$1.5 million)

Over Your Dead Body (US$1.4 million)

I Swear (US$640,000)

Normal (US$625,000) — AFP