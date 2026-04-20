KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A cinematic tribute to legendary Beyond frontman Wong Ka Kui is set to arrive in Malaysian cinemas on June 11, offering fans a rare chance to reconnect with one of Asia’s most influential rock icons.

Titled Because of You Ka Kui (真的相识过), the film is billed as the first official large-scale cinematic music tribute dedicated to the late singer, whose legacy continues to resonate across generations.

Timed to coincide with Ka Kui’s birthday on June 10, the nationwide release is expected to double as a shared fan experience, with screenings inviting audiences to celebrate both his music and message.

The project also highlights Ka Kui’s broader cultural impact, tracing how his work with Beyond helped shape the Asian rock scene. — Picture courtesy of Abnormal Studios

Produced by Yip Sai Wing and Leslie Chan, and directed by Rosa Pang, the 129-minute film features rare concert footage, unseen archival material and previously unreleased work, offering a more intimate look at the artist behind the music.

The project also traces Ka Kui’s wider cultural influence, highlighting how his work with Beyond helped shape the Asian rock scene. Filming took place across multiple cities including Hong Kong, Tokyo and London.

Ahead of its official release, a one-night-only advance screening and tribute concert is scheduled for June 6, pairing a special preview of the film with a live performance event. Further details, including ticket sales and limited-edition merchandise, are expected to be announced.

The film will open nationwide on June 11, with additional releases planned in Hong Kong, Macau and China.