LOS ANGELES, April 19 — The Gotham City skyline is about to get a whole lot more dramatic.

A major casting surge for The Batman: Part II has brought three powerhouse actors into the fold, setting the stage for a deeply personal and tragic family saga within the gritty world of Matt Reeves’ blockbuster franchise.

While Robert Pattinson remains the headliner as the Dark Knight, the latest reports reveal that the sequel is assembling an extraordinary ensemble, with Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson joining the cast, while Charles Dance is reportedly in talks for a pivotal role.

The most significant addition to the cast is Sebastian Stan, best known for his decade-long role as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, Stan is set to play the idealistic Gotham City District Attorney, Harvey Dent.

In the comics, Dent is the city's "White Knight"—a man dedicated to wiping out the corruption that Batman fights. However, a horrific courtroom accident leaves half of his face disfigured, mentally shattering his psyche and giving rise to his villainous alter-ego, Two-Face.

Given Stan’s proven ability to handle both charming leads and psychologically damaged antiheroes (as seen in I, Tonya, Pam & Tommy, and the MCU), his casting promises a nuanced and powerful portrayal of one of Batman’s most tragic villains.

Following Stan’s casting, reports confirm that his fellow MCU alum, Scarlett Johansson, has also signed on for the sequel. Johansson, who portrayed Black Widow opposite Stan’s Winter Soldier in multiple Marvel films, is set to play Gilda Gold Dent, the devoted wife of Harvey Dent.

While often relegated to the role of the supportive spouse in some iterations, Gilda is a crucial character in the Dent mythology, often representing the innocent life Harvey stands to lose as he succumbs to his inner darkness.

Perhaps the most chilling piece of the puzzle is the potential addition of Charles Dance to the ensemble. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, the legendary Game of Thrones actor is in final talks to join the sequel. While DC Studios has yet to comment officially, insiders believe Dance would play Charles Dent, Harvey’s father.

This casting is a masterstroke. In the comics, Harvey Dent’s turn to villainy is frequently rooted in childhood trauma inflicted by an abusive, alcoholic father. Dance is, of course, globally renowned for his role as the ruthlessly calculating patriarch Tywin Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The prospect of Dance bringing that same menacing, stone-cold authority to the Dent family patriarch is a terrifying and exciting one for fans.