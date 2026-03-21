SEOUL, March 21 — BTS leader RM will have limited on-stage participation during the group’s comeback performance after sustaining an ankle injury during rehearsals.

The group’s agency Big Hit Music said in a statement that RM was injured on March 19 and, following a hospital examination, was diagnosed with a sprain, partial ligament tear and a talus contusion, and has been advised to minimise movement for at least two weeks.

“I was actually preparing for the concert together, but I worked hard that day for a great stage, and I got an ankle injury,” RM said during a live broadcast on Youtube.

“The injury is not serious… Still, I will go on stage and sing hard,” he added, expressing his intention to continue performing despite the setback.

The company said RM’s on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited to prioritise his recovery and prevent further strain.

It added that the decision was made in consultation with RM, despite his wish to deliver a full performance at the group’s symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun.

Fellow member J-Hope said the group was “so embarrassed” by the incident, while V noted that RM would be “the most disappointed” given expectations for a full seven-member performance.

BTS is scheduled to perform in “BTS The Comeback Live, Arirang” on March 21, marking their return following nearly four years of hiatus.