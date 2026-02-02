LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Music’s A-listers on Sunday lashed out at the immigration raids rocking the United States at the Grammy Awards, with Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny setting the tone.

Anger was palpable at President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, whose heavily armed and masked agents have been deployed in multiple US cities.

The killing of two US citizens by federal agents last month in Minneapolis raised the temperature for many Americans, already anxious over what they think are unfocused operations unjustly sweeping up anyone who speaks Spanish or has brown skin.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE out’,” Bad Bunny said to cheers from the audience in Los Angeles – only a week before he is due to headline the Super Bowl half-time show.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens; we are humans and we are Americans,” the singer said after being given the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album.

The reggaeton star was not alone in calling out the actions of ICE, one of the lead agencies involved in the crackdown.

Among the couture frocks by Valentino, Chanel and Saint Laurent on the red carpet, several of those attending added an “ICE out” button to their outfits.

They included power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber, veteran songstress Joni Mitchell, US singer Jordan Tyson and actress and singer Helen J. Shen.

Here are some of the other comments made by musicians at the show in Los Angeles:

Gloria Estefan

“I’m scared, I’m very worried,” Gloria Estefan told AFP backstage after winning the Grammy for best tropical Latin album.

“I don’t think anyone would say we want a free-for-all at the border, but what is happening is not at all ‘criminals being arrested’.

“These are people that have families, that have contributed to this country for decades, little children. There are hundreds of children in detention centres. It’s inhumane. I don’t recognize my country at this moment.”

Olivia Dean

“I guess I want to say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” British singer Olivia Dean – who has an English father and a Jamaican-Guyanese mother – said after scooping the prestigious Best New Artist Grammy.

“I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Shaboozey

“Immigrants built this country,” the breakout country star Shaboozey, who was born in Virginia to Nigerian parents, told the audience after winning the Grammy for best country duo/group performance with Jelly Roll.

“So this is for them, for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it,” said the artist.

“Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America colour.”

Billie Eilish

US singer Billie Eilish, whose “Wildflower” scored the Grammy for Song of the Year, said she felt grateful for the award.

But, she added: “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but that no one is illegal on stolen land.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

SZA

“It’s incredibly dystopian that we’re dressed up and able to celebrate accolades... and people are getting snatched up and shot in the face on the street,” said R&B singer SZA, who shared Record of the Year honours with Kendrick Lamar.

“It just feels bizarre, and I find so many of us don’t really know how to feel right now, besides rage and hopelessness,” she said.

“I just don’t want everyone to fall into despair, because when you lose... morale, change becomes impossible.” — AFP