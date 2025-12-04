SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — K-pop group I-dle will return to Singapore on June 13, 2026, to stage its Syncopation concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

CNA reported that the Syncopation world tour was announced yesterday and takes its name from the musical term in which emphasis is placed on normally weak beats.

Speaking at Bugis Junction during an event for fashion brand Skechers in June this year, member Minnie said: “We just can’t wait to be back in Singapore and perform for you guys again, so please look forward to our next world tour.”

The quintet, comprising Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, will begin the tour with a two-night concert at South Korea’s KSPO Dome in February 2026, with other stops including Taipei, Bangkok and Yokohama.

I dle, formerly known as (G)I dle, is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018.

The group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the mini album I Am and the title track Latata.

Originally a six member ensemble, I dle became a quintet after Soojin left the group in August 2021.

The group has achieved major success in Korea and internationally, with hit singles including Hann (Alone), Lion, Tomboy and Queencard.

I-dle last performed in Singapore in September 2025, when the group headlined the inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival at Resorts World Sentosa.

More details of the upcoming concert, including ticket prices, will be announced later.