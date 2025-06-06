KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Popular Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) is set to entertain her fans in Malaysia at her upcoming concert ‘BCL: Eternal Love — Timeless Romance’, which will take place at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Sept 27.

Organised by Pulse Project Asia, the concert promises a special and emotionally charged performance featuring BCL’s hit songs such as ‘Cinta Sejati’, ‘Karena Ku Cinta Kau’, ‘12 Tahun Terindah’ and her latest single ‘Memulai Kembali’.

Pulse Project Asia director Muhammad Anuar Zaini said the concert will take audiences on a journey through the artistic career of the ‘Indonesian Idol’ judge in a more intimate and exclusive setting.

“This concert feels like bringing home a beloved singer who is always warmly welcomed by her fans in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, BCL expressed her excitement about performing again for her loyal Malaysian fans who have supported her music career for over a decade.

Concert tickets can be purchased online via the Ticket2U platform starting at 3pm today.

BCL last held a solo concert in Malaysia in 2023, which took place at the same venue. — Bernama