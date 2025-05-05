KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Latihan Pestapora, the official pre-event to one of Indonesia’s biggest music festivals, is making its Malaysian debut at Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach this July 26.

Marking its first appearance outside Indonesia, the warm-up show has already generated buzz, with early bird tickets selling out despite the line-up not yet being announced.

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia is expected to mirror the energy and creativity that has defined the main festival since its inception.

Inside Pestapora: How Indonesia’s music celebration began

Pestapora first launched in September 2022 with a three-day event at the Gambir Expo in Jakarta, featuring 174 artists and performers across at least six stages, ranging from newcomers to legendary acts.

Among the performers were folk-rock band Barasuara, Japanese-Indonesian idol group JKT48, singer-actor Afgan, and dangdut legend Inul Daratista.

The festival is organised by Boss Creator, an Indonesian event company founded by former talent manager Rizky Aulia, also known as Kiki Ucup.

Rizky previously served as the programme director for another major Indonesian festival, Synchronise Fest.

According to CNN Indonesia, Rizky said Pestapora was created to celebrate music after the Covid-19 lockdowns and to support Indonesian artists regardless of genre.

Pestapora has since grown in scale and popularity.

In 2023, it attracted 97,000 concertgoers, with highlights including a headlining performance by popular rock band Sheila On 7, according to Kompas.

Last year’s edition also featured the all-female hijab-wearing metal trio Voice of Baceprot, who performed at Glastonbury 2024, as well as D’Masiv, Efek Rumah Kaca and singer Isyana Sarasvati.

One of the most talked-about moments was a performance by former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who was joined on stage by renowned guitarist and composer Tohpati, Tempo reported.

What sets Pestapora apart from other festivals

From the initial lineup announcement to a series of pre-events leading up to the main festival, every detail has been meticulously designed to generate excitement and build anticipation for Pestapora — a strategy they have embraced since the very beginning.

Pestapora is also known for its unique festival experience, with elements like teaser quizzes, lineup hints and phased announcements on social media to build momentum.

The organisers have even enlisted Indonesian celebrities such as Nicholas Saputra and Dr Boyke in their promotional efforts.

Latihan Pestapora events have been held in cities across Indonesia including Malang, Bekasi and Surakarta (Solo), each designed to extend the spirit of the main event.

The festival also features a pop-up daycare called Pecapowa, where concert-going parents can leave their children in a safe space that offers activities such as sensory play, gardening, drama and storytelling.

Latihan Pestapora heads to Malaysia as 2025 main event takes shape

For the Malaysian show, normal and express lane tickets are still available across two categories — Rock Zone and General Admission — with prices ranging from RM179 to RM349.

Children aged 8 to 15 can attend for RM70 per person.

The main Pestapora 2025 will run from September 5 to 7, with the venue yet to be announced.

The first phase of the 2025 line-up includes 46 acts so far, such as Wijaya80, JKT48, Kunto Aji, Juicy Lucy, Nidji and RumahSakit.

Early bird tickets have sold out, even though the full line-up has yet to be announced, while regular passes have yet to go on sale.

To learn more about Pestapora 2025, visit the official website here.