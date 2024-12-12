HONG KONG, Dec 12 — Wicked star and singer Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to sing praises of Pei Pa Koa, a traditional Chinese herbal syrup, for its soothing effects on vocal cords.

During a recent interview with Hong Kong media, Grande, who plays Glinda in the Wizard of Oz prequel Wicked, expressed enthusiasm about incorporating the syrup into her vocal care routine.

British actress and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who starred as Elphaba, told Grande that the syrup as “the most soothing thing for singers.”

“It’s amazing. It’s so good. And it tastes delicious also,” she said in the video.

Jonathan Bailey, another cast member known for his work in Bridgerton, said the syrup “got me through eight theatre shows a week.”

“It makes you sound like a flute,” Bailey, who played Fiyero Tigelaar in the movie, added.

The herbal syrup continues to gain traction globally, with celebrities like former One Direction member Zayn Malik endorsing it as an essential for vocal care in an earlier report.

Malik told British Vogue it is “ridiculously good for your vocal cords.”

According to South China Morning Post, Pei Pa Koa, a loquat-based syrup produced by Hong Kong’s Nin Jiom Medicine Manufactory since 1946, has roots dating back to the Qing dynasty.

It was developed from a formula reportedly given to a provincial commander named Yang Xiaolian to cure his mother’s chronic cough.

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Michelle Zhang noted that the syrup helps “clear phlegm, nourish the lungs and fix coughs.”

She added, “Pei Pa Koa just so happens to be very focused in targeting yin deficiencies, as it’s very nourishing.”

Pei Pa Koa’s popularity extends beyond vocal care, inspiring bartenders worldwide to incorporate it into cocktails.

In Melbourne, Mongkok Tea House serves a Pei Pa Koa-based drink called Herbal Harmony, which co-founder Henry Li said celebrates its nostalgic appeal within the Chinese community.

New York’s Jade & Clover bar also features the syrup in a cocktail called Antidote.

Bar director Jessica Bui described it as a twist on the classic Vieux Carré, saying, “It’s made with Pei Pa Koa... to cherish the loving memories of parents feeding you when sick as a child.”

Nin Jiom Medicine Manufactory has observed growing international interest in the product.

“It’s truly heartening to hear such encouraging words and positive feedback from our customers,” said company’s director and general manager Gustav Chan told SCMP.