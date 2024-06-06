KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — British singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has revealed that he’s a fan of a famous Chinese cough syrup and it has left local social media users amused.

The revelation came following a special segment shared on Youtube by British Vogue. The Dusk Till Dawn singer unveils what’s inside his weekend bag essentials which includes items from a book to perfume and portable gaming console.

However, what caught the attention of social media users was when he brought up Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa cough syrup or better known in Malaysia households as Cap Ibu dan Anak.

“This here is like a honey from China which is ridiculously good for your vocal chords. I call it my special elixir.

“I take this everywhere I go especially if I’m singing, mix it with a bit of water and bob’s your uncle,” Malik said.

Following the video, the clip of Malik showing love to the cough syrup has been making rounds across social media including on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) as well as TikTok where the clip has garnered over a million views.

“What is he doing with Pei Pa Koa?!” commented TikTok user breadstix.

“Pei Pa Gao? Sir, my grandmothers gave that to me when I had a sore throat,” TikTok user Hazel N commented.

Some social media users poking fun with the casual misuse of the cough syrup. — Screenshot via X

Other social media users were also seen poking fun at the clip with some of them sharing how the cough syrup is often casually misused by some.

According to the brand’s official website, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is formulated with soothing honey, Chuan Bei along with 14 other traditional herbs to reduce phlegm, soothe throats and relieve coughs.

It is considered as traditional medicine and must be taken according to its suggested dosage.