MANCHESTER, Nov 11 — Rita Ora paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, almost a month after the One Direction star’s passing.

As reported by BBC, Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 hit For You, choked up as she remembered him, describing him as “one of the kindest people I knew”.

“I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us,” she told the audience.

“We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” BBC quoted her as saying.

She continued: “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honouring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.

“He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend.”

She then presented a brief video showcasing photos of Payne, accompanied by a clip of One Direction’s song Night Changes.

Sunday’s ceremony marked the first time the event was held in the UK since 2017 and the third time Ora has hosted.