SEOUL, Nov 11 — The 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards held yesterday in Manchester was a major win for K-pop.

Yonhap reported that Blackpink’s Lisa stole the spotlight, winning two prestigious awards — “Best Collaboration” for her track New Woman with Rosalía and “Biggest Fans” for her global fanbase.

BTS continued their dominance with Jimin taking home the “Best K-Pop” award, which makes it the second consecutive year a BTS member has claimed the honour. Jungkook won last year.

Girl group Le Sserafim also made their mark with the “Best Push” award, which recognises rising artists featured on MTV's “Push” programme for their exceptional performance and breakout success. The group also performed at the awards.