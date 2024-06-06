KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The husband of Indonesian celebrity Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL), has been accused of misappropriating funds belonging to his ex-wife's company.

Tiko Aryawardhana, who married BCL last December, was accused of embezzling RM1.7 million from the company he jointly managed with Arina Winarto, reported Kompas.

The businessman was accused of committing the offence between 2015 and 2021 when he was company director.

A police report had since been lodged by Arina.

Leo Siregar, the lawyer representing Arina, said Tiko was the company director while Arina provided capital for the business.

She was also the largest shareholder of the company, that deals with food and drinks.

“Tiko had full power to run the company including its finances while Arina was the passive partner and had only wanted to see the company run smoothly.

“However, when Tiko expressed his intention to close the company in 2019 claiming that he could not pay the rent, Arina started investigating and lodged a report after finding documents related to the company had been forged,” Leo said in a statement, adding that investigations later found that RM1.7 million had been misappropriated.

A police spokesman said the matter was still under investigation.

Tiko and Arina, who have three children, married on June 26 2014 and divorced on October 28 2021.

BCL was married to late Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair after tying the knot in 2008 and were blessed with a son, Noah Aidan.

Ashraf died in February 2020 due to a heart attack at the age of 40.