KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Despite growing rumours, American director Shawn Levy is neither confirming nor denying that pop star Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler.

The Anti-Hero singer has been rumoured to play Dazzler, an energy-manipulating X-Men mutant who converts sound into light energy beams, for months.

Speculation reached fever pitch earlier this month after Swift attended an American football game with Levy and his Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with The Wrap, the 55-year-old Canadian filmmaker said fans will just have to wait and see.

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of the rumours. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Levy added that he doesn’t know if the film will still make its May 2024 release date due to the ongoing actors’ strike.

“Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie.

“We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Levy has worked with Swift before on All Too Well: The Short Film, in which he made a cameo appearance.

Swift, 33, has previously starred in Cats, Amsterdam, Valentine’s Day and The Giver.