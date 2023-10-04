KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A day after announcing the concert by Chinese singer, songwriter and producer Joker Xue, fans are appealing to the organiser to have more than one show.

They took to the social media pages of organiser iMe Entertainment Group Asia to make the appeal although iMe has yet to announce the ticketing details.

On Facebook, iMe announced that Xue would be having the concert on December 23 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

The concert, set to kick off at 8pm, is part of Xue's Tian Wai Lai Wu tour.

This is his first concert here after four years.

Last month, Xue offered to foot the bills of outstation fans after he was forced to cancel a concert at Chengdu, China due to high fever.

Besides announcing tickets would be refunded, out of state fans could also claim their transport and accommodation expenses.