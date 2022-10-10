Hong Kong celebrity Rosemund Kwan is working with auction house Christie's to sell 51 pieces of her jewelleries. — Picture via Instagram/ rosamundkwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Former Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan is auctioning over S$18 million (RM58 million) worth of jewellery from her private collection and donating part of the proceeds to charity.

The 60-year-old announced the news via her Instagram that she has teamed up with famous auction house Christie’s, 8days reported.

The 51 pieces up for auction come from luxury brands such as Cartier, Buccellati, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton and Boghossian.

One of the most expensive pieces of jewellery is a 12.64 carat ruby and diamond ring from Boghossian which is estimated to cost between S$4 million (RM13 million) and S$6.4 million (RM20.8 million).

Previously known as “Hong Kong’s number one beauty”, the twice married Kwan started her acting career in ATV soap opera Agency 24 before moving on to act in movies.

Kwan, who retired from showbiz in 2007, is best known for starring as the female lead “Thirteenth Aunt” in the 1990s Once Upon a Time in China film series alongside martial arts star Jet Li.

Since then, Kwan has been living a life of leisure and is often seen spending time with friends and going on holidays.

With an estimated net worth of S$94.5mil (RM306 million), Kwan is said to be one of the richest female celebrities in Hong Kong thanks to her sound financial and real estate investments.