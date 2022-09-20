IU celebrated her 14th year of being in the entertainment industry by donating to charities in need. — Pictures via Instagram/edam.official

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — South Korean star Lee Ji-eun (better known by her stage name IU) celebrated her 14th year in showbiz by giving to a worthy cause.

She made her debut as a solo singer with her debut EP Lost And Found on Sep 18, 2008.

Soompi reported that IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment shared the news on Instagram that the actress-singer had donated 200 million won (RM656,000) to non-profit organisation Asan Foundation.

Not just that, the Hotel Del Luna star had also donated 100 million won (RM327,811) to the Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association.

The donation by IU will be used to pay for cancer treatment among women and children with financial difficulties and to help young people with their self-independence.

In a warm note, IU shared: "With my UAENA (IU’s official fanclub), who has constantly presented big and small miracles for 15 years, I am sharing warmth again this year with a heart full of gratitude.

"As we confirmed in one place yesterday, I hope that our hearts will come together to bring another small miracle to someone.

"All the time I spent with UAENA for 15 years has been my golden hour. Thank you and I love you so much,” read the post.

Two days ago (Sept 18), fans flooded EDAM Entertainment’s page congratulating their beloved Good Day singer for her 14th year in the entertainment industry.