The Indian artists that will be ready to rock the stage include Yogi B (fifth from left) and Mista G (fourth from left). — Picture via VoguePR

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Three Malaysian Indian artists will be rocking the stage together in Johor Baru for the first time on November 26.

Performers include Yogi B and Natchatra, Brahma Kashmir Stone and Lockup with Mista G that have banded together for the concert ‘Return of the Legends’ to wow audiences at Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium.

Creative agency Pitch Perfect director Mogethen Gowrisan said in a press release that this is the first time in history that the three artists will be performing on the same stage.

"All three artist groups are multiple award winners, have sold albums in the hundreds of thousands, and have millions of views on YouTube.

Yogi B and Natchatra will also be ready to rock the stage this November. — Picture via VoguePR

“They have performed the world over to millions of fans and all their smash hits are still being played on mainstream radio as well as events all over.

“It will be a 100 per cent Malaysian-themed concert,” he said.

Ticket prices start from RM89 for the Rock Zone (standing), RM120 for Category A1 and A2 (stadium seating), and RM179 for VIP ticket holders (stadium seating).

VIP ticket holders will also receive a complimentary customised T-shirt along with their ticket purchase.

Limited early bird tickets will also be available starting today September 2 at 2pm for purchase on getlivetix.com priced at RM169 (VIP), RM119 (Cat A1 and A2), and RM79 for Rock Zone.