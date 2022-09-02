Rahman now has a street named after him in Canada's Markham city. — Picture via Instagram/arrahman

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Legendary Indian music maestro AR Rahman now has a street named after him in Markham city, in Canada.

“Honoured and grateful for this recognition from the City of Markham and the people of Canada,” he shared on Instagram three days ago.

He explained that his name means merciful.

“The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful.

“So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness, and health to all the people living in Canada.

“God bless you all.”

He also thanked his fellow countrymen for supporting him and who had given him the inspiration to rise up to be who he is today.

“I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire.

“Even if I get tired I’ll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”

Rahman, also known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’ has a number of accomplishments under his belt including winning six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Known for his extensive body of work for films and stage, he is gifted in his musical compositions of Indian classical music, electronic music, and traditional orchestral arrangement.