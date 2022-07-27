Rollins will be performing at the Plenary Theatre, KLCC. ― Picture via Facebook/Henry Rollins

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Multitalented American musician, writer, spoken word artist, actor, and presenter, Henry Rollins will be performing in Kuala Lumpur as part of his Good To See You 2022 World Tour.

Rollins will take the stage at the Plenary Theatre, KLCC on October 23 at 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced from RM258 to RM288, with Live Nation presale for tickets beginning on August 2 from 10am. and general sales opening at August 4 at 10am.

Described by TV Guide as a “Renaissance Man”, Rollins travels the world as a spoken word artist as well as frontman for Rollins Band and Black Flag.

Rollin's humour is self-reflective, sometimes self-deprecating with his on-stage performances explore his experiences, doubts, and insecurities in raw intensity.