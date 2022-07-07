(Centre picture, from left) Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian pose for a picture backstage. Commenters called for fashion houses to stick to using actual models for their shows after criticising Kidman and Kardashian for their walks. — Pictures via Instagram/kimkardashian

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman did a catwalk yesterday — and fashion fans were not liking it.

Kidman took to the runway during Balenciaga’s couture show for Paris Fashion Week in France, wearing a one-shouldered silver gown paired with black opera gloves and heels.

However, some social media commenters were struck by her walking style, calling it “awkward” and “theatrical”.

The top comment on Vogue Magazine’s Instagram post on the show simply reads: “Nicole walk (sic) I can’t”, along with the crying and skull emojis.

“Nicole looks like me after taking ambien and trying to reach my bedroom without tripping and killing myself,” said another Instagram user.

Some went as far as to compare Kidman’s appearance to her role in The Stepford Wives, a film about a town of upper-middle class men replacing their wives with robots.

The show also featured reality star Kim Kardashian and singer Dua Lipa, as well as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

A behind-the-scenes clip posted by Kidman shows that the non-model celebrities might have been a bit nervous to take the stage.

In the clip, Dua Lipa is heard saying that she just needs to be mindful of keeping “one foot in front of the other”, while Kidman replies, “I’ll catch you”.

The 55-year-old actress was not the only recipient of mockery, as commenters casted a critical eye at Kardashian’s strut for the show.

“I like the theatrical walk (from Kidman). Better than Kim's paralysing nerves walk,” said one Instagram user.

“The look on their faces is giving me hostage vibes. Ladies, blink twice if you need help,” said another in reference to both Kidman and Kardashian.

Others pointed out that perhaps fashion houses should stick to using trained models for their shows, with many praising Campbell for managing to own the stage while wearing an elaborately poofy dress.

As summarised by one user: “Reminding us why models get paid what they do.”