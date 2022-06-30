South by Southwest Sydney will run from October 15-22, 2023. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, June 30 — Storied American festival South by Southwest will head overseas for the first time next year, launching a week-long satellite event in Australia’s largest city, Sydney.

Held since 1987 in the city of Austin in Texas, South by Southwest has become a major cultural event, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees to its concerts, film screenings, conferences and parties.

The Australian festival will be an annual event focused on talent from the Asia-Pacific, including those working in film, music, gaming and the tech world.

Roland Swenson, co-founder of South by Southwest, said the festival “couldn’t be more excited and honoured” to expand to Australia.

“Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together,” he said.

The Sydney edition will feature more than 1,000 events, producer Geoff Jones said, including keynote speakers, performances, live gaming sessions, screenings and more.

“This is the Olympics of events for the creator industries,” he said.

South by Southwest Sydney will run from October 15-22, 2023. — AFP