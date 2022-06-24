The Harry Potter author fell victim to the prank by the Russian duo. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — JK Rowling was recently tricked into believing she was on a Zoom call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing her charity work in the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Russian comedy duo, Vovan and Lexus are known for making prank phone calls and impersonating famous people.

The duo have previously pranked the likes of celebrities and politicians such as Billie Eilish, Elton John, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris.

In the 12-minute prank video, the duo was only heard by voice and not seen on camera, asking a series of awkward questions to Rowling, one including if she liked the joke about Russian soldiers writing the word "Avada Kedavra," a curse that kills people in the Harry Potter fantasy world, on missiles headed for pro-Putin regions.

Rowling had mentioned that she "loves" the joke, but a spokesperson for the author clarified that the video as a "distorted representation" and claimed that it had been edited.

The spokesperson has also condemned the prank, calling it "distasteful."

The comedy duo have been heavily criticised in the past for frequently targeting prominent figures who oppose Russian foreign policy, leading some to believe that they are state actors.