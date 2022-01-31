Neelofa and PU Riz welcome baby boy, share good news on social media

Neelofa and PU Riz welcomed the arrival of their son Muhammad Bilal Muhammad Haris on Saturday. — Picture from Instagram/neelofa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, January 31 — Celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor safely delivered a baby boy last Saturday and shared the good news on her social media accounts.

“Assalamualaikum Muhammad Bilal Muhammad Haris,” she wrote.

Neelofa’s husband PU Riz or Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail also shared the good news and gave the official statement on Facebook three hours ago.

“Our son Muhammad Bilal was born last Saturday at 3.44pm.

“My wife and I are extremely happy to be receiving this good news and we’re grateful for all the outpouring of kind wishes.

“Neelofa is resting now, but we want to thank all of you for your prayers and for thinking of us,” he said.

Many fans were ecstatic to hear the good news and congratulated the couple over their first-born.

Others meanwhile wrote that they were eagerly waiting for pictures of the baby boy.

Neelofa and PU Riz tied the knot on March 27 last year.