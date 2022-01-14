Baby Shark becomes the world’s first video to surpass the 10 billion views mark on YouTube (VIDEO)

The phenomenal children's song, ‘Baby Shark’ which was created by South Korean educational company, The Pinkfong Company, has surpassed the 10 billion views mark on YouTube on January 13. ― Picture courtesy of The Pinkfong Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― The phenomenal children’s song, Baby Shark has become the world’s first video to surpass the 10 billion views mark on YouTube since it was released in June 2016.

The video, which was created by South Korean educational company, The Pinkfong Company, surpassed Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November last year and it is now 2.3 billion views ahead of second place.

In that same month, Baby Shark was also certified 11-times multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) aside from reigning as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months.

The YouTube's most-watched video depicts two real children demonstrating the "Baby Shark dance" while the titular animated shark and his family attempt to hunt the kids but fails in the end.

Aside from making waves amongst kids and the public, the Baby Shark song was also covered by famous celebrities such as Celine Dion, John Legend, Sophie Turner and Josh Groban.

The kid’s song performed by Korean American singer, Hope Segoine which has gained global success since its debut had also managed to expand its universe to having its own Nickelodeon TV show, a cereal, interactive games, NFT’s and even a global merchandise licensing programme.

Due to its popularity, Baby Shark even got its own movie which was released on Netflix in 2019 called Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventures and it has been confirmed that a sequel is currently in the works.

Pinkfong Company’s chief operating officer, Min-Seok Kim expressed the company’s joy on surpassing another milestone.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone.

“It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere,” he said in a press release.

Aside from that, the educational company in January 10 this year had also set another record after their Spanish YouTube channel, Pinkfong Spanish, received the Diamond Creator Award for reaching 10 million followers.

This marks Pinkfong’s third Diamond Creator Award from YouTube after receiving it for its English and Korean YouTube channels.

With 90 million subscribers and 50 billion views across the world, Pinkfong’s YouTube channels have been one of the most influential channels for kids on the internet, offering more than 5,000 songs and stories in 20 languages.