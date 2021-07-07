Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh joins cast of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star will play Scian in the prequel to the hit fantasy series. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, July 7 – Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will be joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The streaming giant confirmed the news last night in a press release.

The former Bond girl and Crazy Rich Asians star has been cast as Scian, “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves” in the prequel to the hit fantasy series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill.

No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart, Netflix said of Yeoh’s character.

When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, Scian launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part, live action limited series that is set 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia.

The upcoming series focuses on the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Yeoh will join Laurence O’Fuarain in the cast who will play Fjall, a warrior born into a clan that has sworn to protect a King whilst carrying a deep scar.

In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

One of Asia’s most successful talents, Yeoh will next star in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, Marvel’s Shang-Chi, the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24, and Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake for StudioCanal.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is executive produced by Declan de Barra, who is also showrunner, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series while Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.