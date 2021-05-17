Veteran actor Jaafar Onn receives marriage proposals from multiple women after career revival

The 70-year-old says he isn’t sure if the women want him or his property. — Picture via Instagram/Jaafar Onn

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — Following a career comeback in the latest horror comedy film 18 Puasa Di Kampung Pisang, seasoned celebrity Jaafar Onn has been receiving marriage proposals from lots of women.

The 70-year-old, who recently played the role of the demon Tyson 2 in Mamat Khalid’s latest film, told Harian Metro the women who proposed to him include young ladies and divorcees.

But saying ‘I do’ is the last thing on Jaafar’s mind.

“I’m tired of thinking about marriage. I don’t know if my heart is closed.

“But if God says get married, then it’ll happen,” he told the Malay language publication.

Jaafar revealed some 50 women came to his cooking studio for classes but learning to whip up a meal wasn’t a top priority.

“They weren’t there to watch me teach but to ask me to marry them instead.

“I asked why they wanted to marry me,” he said.

The actor who previously got married in 1983 but divorced after four years said he feels old and wasn’t sure if the women had pure intentions.

“I don’t know if their intention is to take over my property.

“But I don’t know if I’m even rich — I live from day to day,” he said.

The actor, who is also a chef, wants to work on his autobiography which will detail the joys and hardships he faced for future generations to read about.

“The only problem is I don’t know how much to charge.

“I can honestly say I am not skilled when it comes to printing costs and things like that.

“I’m afraid the book will come out with endless backstories so I don’t want to burden people,” Jaafar said.

The comedian said anyone is welcome to collaborate with him.

“We can sit down to tell stories or split the earnings, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Unlike many in the entertainment industry, Jaafar’s finances weren’t affected by the first movement control order thanks to his Middle Eastern-style fruit cakes.

“Everyday I make 20 Arab cakes for customers who order them — I sell the cakes online and post them.

“But I didn’t have time to make those cakes this year,” he said, adding that he prefers not to hire help to maintain consistency.

Jaafar also keeps busy with preparing packed lunches for schools and frontliners.

“I make 10 to 12 packs each day and I make nasi briyani on Fridays to give out for free.

“At this age, I have to earn brownie points for the afterlife,” he added.